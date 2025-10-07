The Witcher, based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, will end with Season 5.
The popular Witcher video game series from developer CD Projekt Red will return with The Witcher 4. The developer showcased the game with a tech demo that featured Ciri hunting down a monster. The video game sequel has no release date.
