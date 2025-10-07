Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the latest trailer for Season 4 of Netflix's The Witcher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geralt is traveling across the continent in search of Ciri (Freya Allan) with a new group of allies in the clip released on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is preparing to go to war against evil mage Vilgefortz.

Regis (Laurence Fishburne) also makes an appearance as he joins forces with Geralt.

The Witcher Season 4 comes to Netflix on Oct. 30.

The Witcher, based on the Andrzej Sapkowski book series of the same name, will end with Season 5.

The popular Witcher video game series from developer CD Projekt Red will return with The Witcher 4. The developer showcased the game with a tech demo that featured Ciri hunting down a monster. The video game sequel has no release date.