DJ Khaled's God Did is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Bad Bunny's Un Verano Sin Ti, followed by Twice's 1&2: 11th Mini Album at No. 3, Kendrick Lamar 's Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Beyonce's Renaissance at No. 6, Silk Sonic's An Evening with Silk Sonic at No. 7, Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind at No. 8, Harry Styles' Harry's House at No. 9 and Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio: Volume 1 at No. 10.