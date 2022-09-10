Halle Bailey sings 'Part of Your World' in first 'Little Mermaid' teaser
UPI News Service, 09/10/2022
Disney has released the first teaser for its live-action remake of its animated classic, The Little Mermaid.
The 90-second preview has already gotten more than 2 million views since it was posted online Friday.
Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, an adventurous sea teen who falls in love with the human Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), the movie musical is set for release in theaters May 26.
The film, which was directed by Rob Marshall of Chicago and The Return of Mary Poppins fame, will feature songs from the original 1989 blockbuster as well as four new songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
