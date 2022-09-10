Mad About You and Blindspotting actress Helen Hunt is the narrator of the new true-crime series, Meet Marry Murder.

The show is set to premiere on Lifetime Oct. 3.

"What happens when the one you commit to spend your life with, ends up taking it instead?" the cable network said in a press release Thursday.

"Meet Marry Murder explores several U.S. homicide cases of spouses insidiously killed by their partners. Each story is told by the family, friends, and colleagues who best knew them, and the investigators committed to finding out the truth of twisted lies. With chilling storylines of romance, betrayal and greed, detective intrigue, and more, Meet Marry Murder digs into relationships that have shockingly turned deadly."

Ten episodes have been ordered for this season.