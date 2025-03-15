Disney+ has announced it ordered a third season of its young-adult, demigod adventure series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starring Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer, the adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling novels aired in 2023, with Season 2 expected to premiere this December.

"We're so grateful to be continuing the story of Percy Jackson on Disney+. This third season will be new territory for the screen, bringing fan favorites like the Hunters of Artemis and Nico di Angelo to life for the first time," Riordan said in a press release Friday.

"It's a huge sign of commitment from Disney, and speaks volumes about the enthusiasm with which the fandom has embraced the TV show. Thank you, demigods worldwide!"

The book series was previously adapted as the films Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013).