Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar's GNX is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake's $ome$exy$ongs4U, followed by Tate McRae's So Close to What at No. 3, SZA's SOS at No. 4 and Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n'Sweet at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos at No. 6, Lisa's Alter Ego at No. 7, Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 8, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 9 and The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 10.