The fan-voted MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been canceled for a second consecutive year.

TMZ said the gala was among high-profile events like the CMT Music Awards and Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards that have been paused as Paramount Global, MTV's parent company, merges with Skydance Media.

Deadline said it confirmed the news and expects a formal announcement from the company once it decides to cancel the show altogether or bring it back next year.

The 2023 edition of the MTV Movie & TV Awards aired as a pre-taped program after host Drew Barrymore dropped out in solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strikers.

The 2024 event was then canceled so the network could figure out the format for the show going forward.

The first MTV Movie Awards presentation took place on the cable network in 1992.

Television categories were added in 2017.