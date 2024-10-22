Disclaimer is the No. 1 streaming TV series and It's What's Inside is the top online film, according to ReelGood.com.The rankings are based on data for the week of Oct. 10-16.Top 10 TV Series1. Disclaimer (Apple TV+)2. Nobody Wants This (Netflix)3. The Penguin (Max)4. High Potential (Hulu)5. Teacup (Peacock)6. Agatha All Along (Disney+)7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)8. From (MGM+)9. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)10. The Old Man (Hulu)Top 10 Films1. It's What's Inside (Netflix)2. Salem's Lot (Hulu)3. Caddo Lake (Max)4. Wolfs (Apple TV+)5. Terrifier (Prime Video)6. Terrifier 2 (Freevee)7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Netflix)8. Hold Your Breath (Hulu)9. Challengers (Prime Video)10. Lonely Planet (Netflix)