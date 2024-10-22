Disclaimer is the No. 1 streaming TV series and It's What's Inside is the top online film, according to ReelGood.com.

The rankings are based on data for the week of Oct. 10-16.

Top 10 TV Series

1. Disclaimer (Apple TV+)

2. Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

3. The Penguin (Max)

4. High Potential (Hulu)

5. Teacup (Peacock)

6. Agatha All Along (Disney+)

7. Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

8. From (MGM+)

9. Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

10. The Old Man (Hulu)

Top 10 Films

1. It's What's Inside (Netflix)

2. Salem's Lot (Hulu)

3. Caddo Lake (Max)

4. Wolfs (Apple TV+)

5. Terrifier (Prime Video)

6. Terrifier 2 (Freevee)

7. Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Netflix)

8. Hold Your Breath (Hulu)

9. Challengers (Prime Video)

10. Lonely Planet (Netflix)