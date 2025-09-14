'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' tops North American box office
UPI News Service, 09/14/2025
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is the No. 1 movie in North America earning $70 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coming in at No. 2 is The Conjuring: Last Rites at No. 2 with $26.1 million, followed by Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale at No. 3 with $18.1 million, The Long Walk at No. 4 with $11.5 million and Toy Story at No. 5 with $3.5 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Weapons at No. 6 with $2.7 million, Hamilton at No. 7 with $2.2 million, Freakier Friday at No. 8 with $2.1 million, Spinal Tap II at No. 9 with $1.7 million and The Sound of Music at No. 10 with $1.6 million.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.