Seth Rogen and Jean Smart were the first winners at the Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.Rogen won the Best Actor in a Comedy trophy for The Studio and Jean Smart earned the honor for Best Actress in a Comedy. It was Rogen's first-ever win and Smart's seventh.Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the show, which is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.The Emmys honor excellence in television.Severance and The Penguin lead the field with the most nominations -- 27 and 24, respectively.Presenters lined up for the event include Jenna Ortega, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Walton Goggins, Jennifer Coolidge, Kathryn Hahn, Elizabeth Banks, Ike Barinholtz, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Alexis Bledel, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Tony Goldwyn, Lauren Graham, Justin Hartley, Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, James Marsden, Leanne Morgan, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Parker Posey, Jeff Probst, Phylicia Rashad, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Michael Schur, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Williams and Catherine Zeta-Jones.