Seth Rogen and Jean Smart were the first winners at the Emmy Awards ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rogen won the Best Actor in a Comedy trophy for The Studio and Jean Smart earned the honor for Best Actress in a Comedy. It was Rogen's first-ever win and Smart's seventh.

Comedian Nate Bargatze is hosting the show, which is airing live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Emmys honor excellence in television.

Severance and The Penguin lead the field with the most nominations -- 27 and 24, respectively.