A pastel painting made by the artist David Hockney early in his career was discovered during a recent episode of the British TV program Antiques Roadshow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The owner of the painting, who was not named, had taken the work to be appraised by the BBC series, not knowing that the work could be worth more than $35,000, according to the broadcaster.

The work was made by Hockney, one of the most influential pop artists of the 1960s, on a trip to Suffolk in Britain more than 65 years ago while he was a student at the Bradford College of Art in West Yorkshire.

The painting was sold by Hockney to a railway worker named Wallace in 1957 when the artist was 20 years old after the worker, the grandfather of the painting's owner, spotted two young artists on the platform at the Trimley St. Mary station in Suffolk.

Wallace invited Hockney and the other artist to his home for lunch and bought a painting from each of them, according to the grandson.

Rupert Maas, the art expert for "Antiques Roadshow," hailed the provenance of the work as an "extraordinary story" and said that he discovered in his research that Hockney had in fact been in the area in 1957 with fellow art student John Loker.

"They made a pilgrimage and it turned out to be a wonderful place to paint -- hence this meeting with your grandfather, which is quite extraordinary," Maas said on the show. "This is not at all what I am used to seeing by David Hockney."