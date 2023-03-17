Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- German engineer Gottlieb Daimler, inventor of the gasoline-burning internal combustion engine, in 1834-- Children's author\/illustrator Kate Greenaway in 1846-- Golf legend Bobby Jones in 1902-- Singer\/pianist Nat King Cole in 1919-- Ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev in 1938-- Serial killer John Wayne Gacy in 1942-- Writer William Gibson in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor Patrick Duffy in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Kurt Russell in 1951 (age 72)-- Actor Lesley-Anne Down in 1954 (age 69)-- Actor Gary Sinise in 1955 (age 68)-- Actor Vicki Lewis in 1960 (age 63)-- Actor Rob Lowe in 1964 (age 59)-- Singer\/songwriter Billy Corgan in 1967 (age 56)-- Fashion designer Alexander McQueen in 1969-- Soccer star Mia Hamm in 1972 (age 51)-- Musician Caroline Corr in 1973 (age 50)-- Singer Tamar Braxton in 1977 (age 46)-- Model Coco Austin in 1979 (age 44)-- Wrestler Samoa Joe, born Nuufolau Joel Seanoa, in 1979 (age 44)-- Singer Nicky Jam, born Nick Caminero, in 1981 (age 42)-- TV personality Rob Kardashian in 1987 (age 36)-- Singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher, in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Morfydd Clark in 1989 (age 32)-- Musician Hozier, born Andrew John Hozier-Byrne, in 1990 (age 33)-- Actor John Boyega in 1992 (age 31)-- U.S. Olympic gold swimmer Katie Ledecky in 1997 (age 26)