Lindsay proceeded to walk her followers through what was "about to happen" in January 2025.
"I am turning 31 on January 11, and Sam and I are going to Mexico for a little getaway. We are doing three nights... and then when we get home, the next day, I am getting my breast augmentation. I am also getting a lift," she revealed.
Lindsay admitted that while she couldn't wait to change her body, it was "a little bit scary" for her.
"It's just so many decisions, and it's hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices," Lindsay explained.
Despite the process being "kind of a whirlwind," Lindsay said having her breasts done was something she "always wanted" to do.
"It's something I'm very excited about," Lindsay noted. "I know there's mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it... If it's not for you, it's not for you."
One follower asked Lindsay in the comments of her post how she planned to explain her post-op recovery with Sage.
"Hahaha not sure how I will either quite yet," confessed Lindsay.
Two days later, Lindsay proved she's "an open book" by revealing whether she's "done having kids" with Sam since she's getting her breasts done.
"No, we are not done having babies. I feel like my plans and timeline have just shifted quite a bit," Lindsay announced.
Lindsay said she and Sam had talked about "trying again" in December 2024 but she's simply "not ready" yet.
"I don't feel like it's the right time. I just don't feel like I want to start trying yet," Lindsay said, adding, "So I feel like I have the time to do [the surgery] now."
Lindsay also apparently heard that breast implants "soften" and "hang a little bit more" after having a child, which she actually believes would be great for a more "natural" look.
"I want mine to look extremely natural," Lindsay confirmed. "I was even more drawn to it because the idea of them softening and settling in more after pregnancy was really appealing to me."
Lindsay said she hoped to "fill out" and increase "volume."
Lindsay concluded that if people think she's "a terrible example" for her two daughters, then they should stop watching her videos.
"I've been getting Botox for years now," Lindsay shared in a January 2023 video on social media.
"I get it in between my brows, I get it on my forehead. I obviously am not doing it right now because I'm pregnant. I also have gotten lip injections for a long time as well."
The dancer and choreographer added, "I haven't done it in a while, so any changes you're noticing now are changes from my face swelling during pregnancy. People are always like, 'Well, why are you trying to hide it?'"
But Lindsay told Us Weekly in May 2024 that she feels true beauty comes from within, which is a lesson she'd like to teach her daughters.
Lindsay, however, teased via Instagram in August that she may come back to the DWTS ballroom eventually.
"Never say never," Lindsay said at the time.
"But I will say, it's been so fun to be able to watch and support my sister Rylee. It feels like this is just so meant to be with her being on the show and me being able to support and watch her. I just love the way things are going."