Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold has shared her recovery journey with fans after undergoing a successful breast augmentation surgery.

Lindsay, 31, took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday and shared how she's feeling post-op.

"Feeling pretty dang good this morning! Coming off the anesthesia was rough yesterday, just super nauseous and dizzy, but slept great and feeling good!" Lindsay shared.

"Pain is minimal so far, so I'm very grateful for that!"

Lindsay gushed about how her daughters Sage, 4, and June, 20 months, have been very "gentle" with her.

Several hours later, Lindsay gushed about how her "recovery thing isn't so bad" as she was watching a movie.

"In bed at 5PM watching Wicked. When does that happen?!" the pro dancer gushed. "And even better my girlies came to join."

Lindsay had also shared photos of herself right out of surgery via TikTok.

"Post-surgery Lindsay is a sight to see," Lindsay joked. "Everything went great thank you for all the well wishes."

Lindsay had filmed herself driving to the hospital on Tuesday, January 14, and she exclaimed in her video, "I can't believe this is actually happening!"

Once Lindsay arrived at the hospital, she checked in and gave a urine sample, which prompted her to joke, "Hopefully I'm not pregnant."

After doing a quick dance with her surgeon and showing off her braids, footage switched to Lindsay waking up after the procedure.
Lindsay appeared drowsy and asked her husband Samuel Cusick, "[Are] my braids still in?"

Sam responded by saying that her hair still looked good.

"I'm not very funny, am I?" Lindsay joked, dozing off a bit.

Once Lindsay returned home, she said her pain was manageable but she felt "super sleepy, dizzy and nauseous."

"I can feel a little bit of tightness [around my boobs]. I am just so nauseous still. Pain wise, truly, I'm not too miserable at all," Lindsay said.

Lindsay opened up about her decision to get a boob job in December 2024.

"I'm going to give you an exciting life update that I'm actually freaking out about!" Lindsay teased via TikTok at the time.

"My Christmas present this year is that I'm getting a breast augmentation. Guys, I'm freaking out... but I'm also so excited. That is happening in, like, a little over two weeks."

Lindsay proceeded to walk her followers through what was "about to happen" in January 2025.

"I am turning 31 on January 11, and Sam and I are going to Mexico for a little getaway. We are doing three nights... and then when we get home, the next day, I am getting my breast augmentation. I am also getting a lift," she revealed.

Lindsay admitted that while she couldn't wait to change her body, it was "a little bit scary" for her.

"It's just so many decisions, and it's hard that you make the choices for yourself and you have to live with those choices," Lindsay explained.

Despite the process being "kind of a whirlwind," Lindsay said having her breasts done was something she "always wanted" to do.

"It's something I'm very excited about," Lindsay noted. "I know there's mixed opinions on this type of thing, and so I get it... If it's not for you, it's not for you."

One follower asked Lindsay in the comments of her post how she planned to explain her post-op recovery with Sage.

"Hahaha not sure how I will either quite yet," confessed Lindsay.

Two days later, Lindsay proved she's "an open book" by revealing whether she's "done having kids" with Sam since she's getting her breasts done.

"No, we are not done having babies. I feel like my plans and timeline have just shifted quite a bit," Lindsay announced.

Lindsay said she and Sam had talked about "trying again" in December 2024 but she's simply "not ready" yet.

"I don't feel like it's the right time. I just don't feel like I want to start trying yet," Lindsay said, adding, "So I feel like I have the time to do [the surgery] now."

Lindsay also apparently heard that breast implants "soften" and "hang a little bit more" after having a child, which she actually believes would be great for a more "natural" look.

"I want mine to look extremely natural," Lindsay confirmed. "I was even more drawn to it because the idea of them softening and settling in more after pregnancy was really appealing to me."

Lindsay said she hoped to "fill out" and increase "volume."

Lindsay concluded that if people think she's "a terrible example" for her two daughters, then they should stop watching her videos.

The Dancing with the Stars pro has been candid about work she's had done for a while now.

"I've been getting Botox for years now," Lindsay shared in a January 2023 video on social media.

"I get it in between my brows, I get it on my forehead. I obviously am not doing it right now because I'm pregnant. I also have gotten lip injections for a long time as well."

The dancer and choreographer added, "I haven't done it in a while, so any changes you're noticing now are changes from my face swelling during pregnancy. People are always like, 'Well, why are you trying to hide it?'"

But Lindsay told Us Weekly in May 2024 that she feels true beauty comes from within, which is a lesson she'd like to teach her daughters.

Lindsay won Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars with her celebrity partner Jordan Fisher.

Lindsay returned to Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Seasons 26, 27, 28 and 30, but she hasn't competed on the last three seasons of the show.

Lindsay, however, teased via Instagram in August that she may come back to the DWTS ballroom eventually.

"Never say never," Lindsay said at the time.

"But I will say, it's been so fun to be able to watch and support my sister Rylee. It feels like this is just so meant to be with her being on the show and me being able to support and watch her. I just love the way things are going."




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

