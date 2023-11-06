Dancing with the Stars will feature a Taylor Swift-themed night Nov. 21.

The ABC reality competition series announced the date for A Celebration of Taylor Swift , a special Swift-themed episode, on Monday.

A Celebration of Taylor Swift will see the remaining pairs perform to Swift's music, while longtime DWTS choreographer and lead Eras tour choreographer Mandy Moore will appear as a special guest judge.

Swift appeared as a musical performer on DWTS in Seasons 9, 11 and 15.

Dancing with the Stars is a dance competition series that pairs celebrities with professional dancers. As of Monday, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, Ariana Madix, Jason Mraz, Lele Pons and Barry Williams remain in the competition.

Hannigan said in an interview with UPI published last week that her "dream" is to make it in the competition to Taylor Swift night.

"That would be my mirrorball -- Taylor Swift night. So, even if I went home on that, I'll go home very happily," the actress said.

Dancing with the Stars Season 32 airs Tuesdays on ABC and is also available to stream on Disney+. Episodes stream the next day on Hulu.