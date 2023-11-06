Nico Santos and Survivor star Zeke Smith are married.

Santos, an actor known for Superstore, and Smith, a two-time Survivor contestant, married at a wedding Saturday at the Parker Hotel in Palm Springs, Calif., People reported Sunday.

"For us, we've been together for almost six years. We own a home together, have a joint bank account. We're each other's emergency contacts. By all sorts of usual metrics we are married," Smith said.

"But actually having the ceremony making it legal, it's about becoming a family. We're in it forever. Through thick and thin and easy and hard. We're going to be the person that's there for the other one," he added.

The Kids in the Hall actor Mark McKinney officiated the ceremony. Superstore creator Justin Spitzer and cast members Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn, Nichole Sakura, Jon Barinholtz, Kaliko Kauahi, Irene White and Lauren Ash were among the guests, along with Survivor alums Hannah Shapiro and Bret LaBelle.

Santos and Smith re-posted photos and videos from the celebration on Instagram Stories.

Santos and Smith met at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018 and got engaged at the 2022 ceremony.

Santos played Mateo on Superstore, while Smith appeared in Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and Survivor: Game Changers.