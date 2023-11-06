The Family Plan is written by David Coggeshall and directed by Simon Cellan Jones.
Wahlberg plays Dan Morgan, a former elite government assassin who lives a quiet suburban life as a devoted husband, father of three and successful car salesman.
"When enemies from his past track him down, Dan packs his unsuspecting wife (Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer teen son and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan and takes off on an impromptu cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. Determined to protect his family -- while treating them to the vacation of a lifetime -- Dan must put his long-dormant skills into action, without revealing his true identity," an official synopsis reads.
