Cyndi Lauper and Chubby Checker will be among the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

Other music artists set to be honored at the ceremony are Bad Company, Thom Bell, Joe Cocker , Outkast, Salt-N-Pepa, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Warren Zevon, Nicky Hopkins, Carol Kaye and Lenny Waronker.

The Los Angeles ceremony is to stream live on Disney+ on Nov. 8.

"Tonight, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation pulled back the curtain on its 2025 Inductees -- a powerhouse lineup of trailblazers, icons, and music legends who have shaped the ever-evolving sounds of Rock & Roll," the Hall of Fame's website said Sunday.

"This year's announcement, delivered live by Ryan Seacrest on tonight's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame episode of American Idol, sets the stage for an unforgettable celebration of music's highest honor."

To be considered for induction, artists must have released their first record at least 25 years prior to nomination.