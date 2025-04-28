Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has welcomed his second child with his wife, Georgia Groome.

Grint took to Instagram to share the news that their daughter, Goldie, had arrived.

"'Secret Child Slightly Revealed,'" he wrote in his caption. "Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far)."

The photograph shows part of Goldie's face. The newborn wears an embroidered onesie featuring her name, a gray sweater and a pale pink hat. She is resting in what appears to be a cheetah print hoodie.

The post also gave a shoutout to Dr. Alex Digesu for "always delivering."

Grint, 36, and Groome, 33, welcomed daughter Wednesday in 2020.