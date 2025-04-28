Those born on this date are under the sign of Taurus.They include:-- British King Edward IV in 1442-- James Monroe, fifth president of the United States, in 1758-- Actor Lionel Barrymore in 1878-- German industrialist Oskar Schindler, credited with saving almost 1,200 Jews during the World War II Holocaust, in 1908-- Automaker Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1916-- Writer Harper Lee in 1926-- Former U.S. Secretary of State James Baker in 1930 (age 95)-- Actor Carolyn Jones in 1930-- Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 1937-- Actor Madge Sinclair in 1940-- Actor Ann-Margret in 1941 (age 84)-- Actor Marcia Strassman in 1948-- Writer Terry Pratchett in 1948-- Actor Paul Guilfoyle in 1949 (age 76)-- Actor Bruno Kirby in 1949-- Comedian\/TV personality Jay Leno in 1950 (age 75)-- Actor Mary McDonnell in 1952 (age 73)-- Musician Kim Gordon (Sonic Youth) in 1953 (age 72)-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan in 1960 (age 65)-- Writer Ian Rankin in 1960 (age 65)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Barry Larkin in 1964 (age 61)-- Golfer John Daly in 1966 (age 59)-- Musician Too Short in 1966 (age 59)-- Actor Bridget Moynahan in 1971 (age 54)-- Actor Jorge Garcia in 1973 (age 52)-- Actor Penelope Cruz in 1974 (age 51)-- Actor Michael Carbonaro in 1976 (age 49)-- TV personality Drew Scott in 1978 (age 47)-- TV personality Jonathan Scott in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Nate Richert in 1978 (age 47)-- Actor Jessica Alba in 1981 (age 44)-- Actor Harry Shum Jr. in 1982 (age 43)-- Actor Jenna Ushkowitz in 1986 (age 39)-- Actor Tony Revolori in 1996 (age 29)-- Musician Victoria de Angelis (Maneskin) in 2000 (age 25)