The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is officially in the works at CD Projekt.The Polish video game company announced Wednesday that the new game, titled Cyberpunk 2, has entered the pre-production phase.In a post on social media, CD Projekt congratulated the sequel's team on the milestone.CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz shared further details in a presentation about the company's Q1 2025 financial results.96 of 730 developers are working on Cyberpunk 2 as of April 30, while 422 are focused on The Witcher 4, another highly-anticipated sequel.The original Cyberpunk was released in December 2020 and was followed by a DLC, Phantom Liberty, in September 2023. CD Projekt said Wednesday that Phantom Liberty has sold 10 million copies.The game features the voice and likeness of Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand.