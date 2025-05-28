The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is officially in the works at CD Projekt.

The Polish video game company announced Wednesday that the new game, titled Cyberpunk 2, has entered the pre-production phase.

In a post on social media, CD Projekt congratulated the sequel's team on the milestone.

CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz shared further details in a presentation about the company's Q1 2025 financial results.

96 of 730 developers are working on Cyberpunk 2 as of April 30, while 422 are focused on The Witcher 4, another highly-anticipated sequel.

The original Cyberpunk was released in December 2020 and was followed by a DLC, Phantom Liberty, in September 2023. CD Projekt said Wednesday that Phantom Liberty has sold 10 million copies.

The game features the voice and likeness of Keanu Reeves, who portrays Johnny Silverhand.