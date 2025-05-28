Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx among BET Ultimate Icon Award honorees
UPI News Service, 05/28/2025
BET announced the upcoming BET Awards will include Ultimate Icon Awards being presented to legendary entertainers Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Kirk Franklin.
The cable network said in a press release Wednesday that the June 9 ceremony, hosted by Kevin Hart, will feature four recipients of the Ultimate Icon Award for their "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy and community impact."
The awards will be presented to Carey, the best-selling female solo artist of all time; Foxx, an actor and performer whose accolades include Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe awards; Franklin, a 20-time Grammy-winning gospel singer; and Snoop Dogg, a rapper and hip-hop mogul with nearly three decades "as an unparalleled force" in culture.
