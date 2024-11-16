Rita Carrey, the older sister of comic actor Jim Carrey, has died.

Her age and cause of death were not disclosed.

"It is with heavy heart and my deepest sadness, surrounded by her family and friends Rita passed away peacefully and quietly on November 14 2024. Rita and I (Alex) have been together for 16 years and we just got married last year in July in an outdoor wedding that she has always wanted," Rita's husband Alex wrote on Facebook Friday.

"We travelled the world and met many people who we consider friends. Rita was my bestest friend, my lover and my beautiful wife. Rita always had a loving soul and wanted to help everyone even total strangers," Alex added. "As everyone knows Christmas was Rita's favourite holiday actually it was everyday for her and she started a fundraiser to help a local charity Family and Friends are invited to attend a candlelight vigil in Rita's memory on December 7 2024 on Heathcote Terrace in St. Catharines."

People.com said Rita was a musician and co-host/producer of radio's The Peet & Reet Show. In addition to her husband, she is survived by siblings Jim, John and Patricia.

People.com, TMZ and the New York Post said Jim did not respond to its requests for comment.