Rapper Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second straight week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Sabrina Carpenter 's Short n' Sweet, followed by Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake 2 at No. 3, The Cure's Songs of a Lost World at No. 4 and Gracie Abrams' The Secret of Us at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 6, Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 7, Rod Wave's Last Lap at No. 8, Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department at No. 9 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 10.