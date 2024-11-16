The Voice alum Jason "Sundance" Head is recovering after a hunting mishap, his agent Trey Newman said.

Newman told People.com that Head, 46, suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen while he was hunting on his Texas ranch this week.

TMZ said Head managed to summon help after he accidentally shot himself.

He was airlifted to a nearby hospital in Tyler where he was treated for injuries.

The country music artist won Season 11 of The Voice in 2016.

His wife Misty posted an update on his condition on his Facebook page Friday.

"We have arrived at hospital and just now physically put my eyes on him and heard his sweet voice. He's in good spirits considering the last several hours. Kids are in with him now. Prayers answered as no internal damage was done by the bullet. Thank you all for the prayers," Misty wrote on the social media platform.

"What happened : he's at the ranch hunting by himself went up yesterday the boys were coming up this evening to join him for a weekend together and well this happened. It was not his hunting rifle and no nobody shot him. He was out of the vehicle reaching in to grab his 22 when he grabbed it the 22 came out of its holster and hit the exterior of the Jeep just right and went off. Sundance said it happened so fast and he could see the bullet dislodging," she added.

"I thought he called 911 he didn't- he put his hands in pocket for phone immediately after getting hit but phone wasn't there just filled with blood so he took off down the driveway out to the main road to flag a car down for help. 10 cars later someone turned around to help and called 911. Now this is what he has told me ... he is heavily medicated at the moment. He's so lucky and grateful to be alive. Thank you to the Good Samaritan who stopped and helped and the fast response by life flight and the doctors."