Netflix announced Tuesday that the final episodes of Cobra Kai will premiere on Feb. 13.
The popular Netflix series stars Ralph Macchio, William Zapka, Mary Mouser, Peyton List, Martin Kove, Xolo Mariduei±a, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien.
The final season has been split into three parts. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.
