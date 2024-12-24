Netflix announced Tuesday that the final episodes of Cobra Kai will premiere on Feb. 13.

The popular Netflix series stars Ralph Macchio , William Zapka, Mary Mouser, Peyton List , Martin Kove, Xolo Mariduei±a, Jacob Bertrand, Tanner Buchanan, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O'Brien.

The final season has been split into three parts. Parts 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.