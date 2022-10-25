The Country Music Association has announced a first round of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards.

Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen will take the stage at the awards show Nov. 9 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Bryan will perform "Country On," while Lambert will perform her song "Geraldine."

In addition, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will join Kelsea Ballerini for "You're Drunk, Go Home," while Jimmie Allen and Marcus King will join Zac Brown Band for "Out in the Middle." Hardy and Lainey Wilson will also perform together.

The CMA Awards will feature an opening tribute to late country music star Loretta Lynn, who died at age 90 earlier this month.

Bryan and NFL star Peyton Manning will host the awards show. The broadcast will air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.

Lainey Wilson leads the nominees with six nominations, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.