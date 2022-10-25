Rita Ora and Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards.

The awards show will take place Nov. 13 at PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Ora is a British singer known for the singles "Black Widow," "Anywhere" and "Let You Love Me." She released her second album, Phoenix, in November 2018.

Waititi is a New Zealand actor, writer and director known for the films What We Do in the Shadows and Jojo Rabbit, along with the Marvel movies Thor: Ragnarok and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ora and Waititi were romantically linked in April 2021 and made their red carpet debut as a couple in August of that year.

Harry Styles leads the nominees for this year's MTV EMAs with seven nominations, including Best Artist and Best Song for "As It Was." Taylor Swift follows with six nominations, while Nicki Minaj and Rosali­a have five nominations each.

The MTV EMAs will air live Nov. 13 on MTV and be available to stream on Paramount+.