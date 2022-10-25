James Corden says he regrets making a "rude" comment while dining at New York restaurant Balthazar earlier this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old actor, comedian and television personality addressed his ban from the SoHo establishment during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden

Balthazar owner Keith McNally had called out Corden in an Instagram post Oct. 17, saying he "86'd Corden" from the restaurant for being "the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago."

McNally unbanned Corden after the star reportedly called and "apologized profusely," but took issue with Corden again after the television personality told The New York Times he hadn't done "anything wrong, on any level."

On The Late Late Show, Corden claimed his wife has a "serious food allergy" and was sent the wrong food three times while they were having brunch with friends at Balthazar this month.

"As her meal came wrong to the table the third time, in the heat of the moment I made a sarcastic, rude comment about cooking it myself. It is a comment I deeply regret," the star said.

"Here's the truth of it, because I didn't shout or scream -- I didn't get out of my seat, call anybody names or use derogatory language -- I've been walking around thinking that I haven't done anything wrong. But the truth is, I have," he added. "I made a rude comment, and it was wrong because it was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server."

Corden said he hopes to return to Balthazar in the future and apologize in person.