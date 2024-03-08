Netflix released the trailer for the Love Is Blind Season 6 reunion on Friday. The reunion streams Wednesday.

In February, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey invited fans to nominate Season 6 contestants for the reunion. Five couples have made the cut with additional surprise guests.

In the preview, it shows that Amy and Johnny are still together and shows Clay tell AD he made a mistake.

The hosts confront Trevor on having a relationship outside the dating pods. However, viewers will have to wait until Wednesday to hear his response.

Jeramey, Jessica, Chelsea, Kwame, Jimmy, Brittany and Kenneth are also in the studio. Laura appears virtually and couples from past seasons are in the audience.

The Love Is Blind reunion streams beginning at 9 p.m. EDT and 6 p.m. PDT on Wednesday.