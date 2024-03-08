Matt Champion and South Korean singer Jennie have teamed up on a new song.

Champion, a rapper and member of the former boy band Brockhampton, and Jennie, a K-pop star and member of the girl group Blackpink, released the single "Slow Motion" on Friday.

An accompanying video shows a closeup of a person's eye as they cry and lights flash overhead.

"Slow Motion" appears on Champion's forthcoming debut solo album, Mika's Laundry.

Champion announced Friday that he will release Mika's Laundry on March 22.

Jennie made her own solo debut with the single album Solo in 2018. She has since released the singles "You & Me" and "One of the Girls" for The Idol.