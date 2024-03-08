Guitarist Slash announced his sixth solo album on Friday. Orgy of the Damned is out May 17 and available for pre-order now.

Slash welcomes singers Demi Lovato Chris Stapleton , Beth Hart, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Robinson, Dorothy and Tash Neal.

Slash released the first track, a cover of Howlin' Wolf's "Killing Floor," on his YouTube channel. AC/DC's Johnson sings the lyrics and Aerosmith's Steven Tyler plays harmonica for it.

"'Killing Floor' is one of my favorite Howlin' Wolf songs, but also one of the iconic blues riffs that turned me on as a young guitar player," Slash said in a statement. "I've always wanted to cover it in some capacity and this record was the perfect vehicle."

He covers 11 more blues classics on Orgy of the Dead. Lovato joins him for "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and Pop for "Awful Dream."

Slash assembled a blues band for this album with Johnny Griparic on bass, Teddy Andreadis on keyboard, Michael Jerome on drums and Neal on guitar as well as vocals.

Slash was part of the original lineup of Guns N' Roses. After that band, he formed bands Slash's Snakepit and Velvet Revolver. His first solo album came out in 2010.