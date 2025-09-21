The Dark Knight trilogy and Oppenheimer filmmaker Christopher Nolan has been elected president of the Directors Guild of America.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To be elected president of the Directors Guild of America is one of the greatest honors of my career," Nolan said in a statement Saturday.

"Our industry is experiencing tremendous change, and I thank the guild's membership for entrusting me with this responsibility. I also want to thank President [Lesli Linka] Glatter for her leadership over the past four years," he added. "I look forward to collaborating with her and the newly elected board to achieve important creative and economic protections for our members."

Nolan, 55, is also known for his films Dunkirk, Inception and Memento. He is currently working on a star-studded retelling of The Odyssey.