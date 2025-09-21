John Cena continued his retirement tour and battled old rival Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza on Saturday.

Lesnar came to the ring first with a new entrance that utilized flashing lights to highlight his impressive physique.

Cena came out next with a large group of young kids who were all dressed like the 17-time world champion. The kids mimicked Cena's entrance and did the grappler's signature "You can't see me" hand gesture.

Lesnar, as he was being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor, was joined by none other than Paul Heyman, his former manager.

Lesnar gave Heyman a high five as The Wiseman began his classic speech to introduce his client and referred to him as "the last real ass kicker."

As soon as the bell rang, Lesnar began viciously beating Cena down with clubbing blows and hard tackles in the corner. This was the first time Cena and Lesnar were meeting in the ring since 2015.

Cena, after being tossed around the ring, finally mounted a comeback and was able to get Lesnar off his feet after landing multiple shoulder tackles. Cena then quickly delivered three Attitude Adjustments in a row, but somehow, Lesnar kicked out at two.

Cena attempted his Five Knuckle Shuffle but Lesnar countered it. Lesnar then delivered the F-5 a devastating six times before he pinned Cena to win the match.

Lesnar, after the bout, took the referee out with an F-5 and delivered another F-5 to Cena for good measure.

Cena, battered and bruised, walked slowly to the back as the crowd chanted "thank you Cena!" WWE cameras caught a couple of kids in the audience crying and upset about what transpired in the ring.

Also at Wrestlepalooza, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker defeated The Usos; Stephanie Vaquer defeated Iyo Sky to become the new Women's World Champion; CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated fellow married couple Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch; and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes successfully defended his title against Drew McIntyre.