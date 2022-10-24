Christina Perri is celebrating the birth of her baby girl.

The 36-year-old singer welcomed a daughter, Pixie Rose, on Saturday after previously experiencing a miscarriage and a pregnancy loss.

Perri shared the news Sunday on Instagram alongside a photo with her baby girl.

"she's here! with a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. please welcome out magical double rainbow baby girl: pixie rose costabile," she captioned the post.

Pixie is Perri's daughter with her husband, Paul Costabile. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Carmella Stanley.

Perri previously experienced a miscarriage in January 2020 and a pregnancy loss in November 2020 with a daughter, Rosie, who was "born silent." She announced in May that she was expecting again.

"rosie sent carmella a little sister and we're very excited. we've been having all the feelings, but mostly trying everyday to choose joy," Perri said at the time.

Perri is known for the singles "Jar of Hearts" and "A Thousand Years." She released her second studio album, Head or Heart, in 2014, and an album of lullabies, Songs for Carmella, in 2019.