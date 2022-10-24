Mariah Carey has announced "Merry Christmas to All!," a new holiday revue, for 2022.

The 52-year-old singer will perform two shows celebrating her catalog of holiday songs in December.

Carey will take the stage Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. EDT. During checkout, fans will also be able to purchase an exclusive T-shirt and a copy of Carey's illustrated holiday book, The Christmas Princess, slated for release Nov. 1.

"Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!" Carey tweeted.

Carey is known for "All I Want for Christmas is You" and other holiday hits.

"All I Want for Christmas" originally appeared on Carey's 1994 holiday album, Merry Christmas. The song set a new record in December 2020 for the biggest single-day stream in Spotify history.

Carey released a TV holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, with Apple TV+ in December 2021.