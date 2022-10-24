Actress Jodie Whittaker's turn as the first female Doctor Who ended Sunday night with a twist that saw the titular time-traveler regenerate as none other than David Tennant.

Tennant played the 10th incarnation of the Doctor from 2005 to 2010. He is now also billed as the 14th Doctor following Whittaker's exit as No. 13.

The BBC announced Sunday that Tennant will star alongside Catherine Tate in three Doctor Who specials in November 2023 before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role as the 15th Doctor over the Christmas holiday.

The iconic British sci-fi franchise celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

"If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we've got plenty more surprises on the way!" showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a statement.

"The path to Ncuti's 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun! And how is it connected to the return of the wonderful Donna Noble? How, what, why? We're giving you a year to speculate, and then all hell lets loose!"