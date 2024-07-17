Christina Hall and Josh Hall divorcing after nearly three years of marriage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/17/2024
Former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall's husband Josh Hall has filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage.
Josh, 43, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for his split with Christina, from whom he's requesting spousal support, according to the divorce filing obtained by People on Tuesday, July 16.
Josh listed July 8, 2024 as the former couple's "date of separation."
A source close to Christina, 41, informed People that she has filed for divorce from Josh as well.
Josh and Christina didn't have a prenuptial agreement, nor did they welcome any children together.
So not only is Josh asking for alimony from Christina, but he also wants the court to prevent Christina from trying to collect from him, TMZ reported.
Josh also requested a division of assets in which he and the HGTV star will keep what they had respectively brought into the marriage when they tied the knot on October 6, 2021.
In addition, Josh asked for a judge to grant him all rights to any HGTV and/or Discovery Network shows or specials he and Christina had produced during their marriage.
Josh and Christina had announced a new show together, The Flip Off, in May 2024.
The Flip Off will co-star Christina's ex-husband Tarek El Moussa and his current wife, Selling Sunset alum Heather Rae El Moussa, whom he married in October 2021.
The HGTV series will feature both couples facing off against each other in a house-flipping competition, and the show is set to premiere in 2025.
Christina is the mother of three kids. She and Tarek exchanged vows in 2009 and welcomed daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, 8, during her relationship.
The former Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country star then began dating Ant Anstead in October 2017. The pair got married in December 2018, welcomed son Hudson in September 2019, and then announced their split in September 2020.
Christina filed for divorce from Ant in November 2020, and, following a long legal battle, they finalized their divorce in June 2021.
Christina and Ant eventually reached a joint-custody arrangement for Hudson, 4, in November 2022.
In the meantime, Christina began dating Josh in early 2021, and she defended her romance after two failed marriages.
"When we met [in Spring 2021], the synchronicities hit us so hard and fast they were impossible to ignore. I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," Christina wrote of Joshua one month after her divorce from Ant was finalized.
"We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it. So called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."
Christina explained at the time that she and Josh were ignoring "the nonsense online" and living their lives free of "other peoples judgements or opinions."
"We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect," Christina continued.
"So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -- I'll do what I want," she concluded.