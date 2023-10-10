Christina Aguilera will launch an "intimate" new residency show in Las Vegas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 42-year-old singer, actress and television personality announced "an intimate, seductive and sophisticated" new show at The Voltaire at The Venetian on Tuesday.

"Immerse yourself in the fusion of art and music," Aguilera wrote on Instagram. "@voltairelv will allow me to be up-close-and-personal with YOU for a truly modern twist on the performance experience."

Aguilera will kick off her residency with a pair of shows Dec. 30 and 31, with future dates to be announced Friday. Tickets go on sale the same day.

Each concert will see Aguilera perform through two decades of her hit songs, according to Billboard.

Aguilera previously had her Xperience residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Kylie Minogue will be the first performer to have a residency show at The Voltaire. Minogue's show will run Nov. 3 into January 2024.