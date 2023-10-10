Jordan Fisher will join the cast of the Broadway musical Hadestown.

Producers announced Tuesday that Fisher, 29, will play Orpheus beginning Nov. 20. at Walter Kerr Theatre in New York City.

Fisher will succeed original cast member Reeve Carney, who will depart the production Nov. 19.

Carney presently stars with Lillias White (Hermes), Solea Pfeiffer (Eurydice), Betty Who (Persephone) and Phillip Boykin (Hades).

"First, I must thank Reeve for the magic he made in Orpheus," Fisher said in a statement. "An absolutely historic run and performance. His unrelenting heart and soul is deeply embedded in this role and in this story. I'm beyond honored and grateful for the opportunity to step in and steward such a beautifully crafted character. My wife, son, and I have been jamming to the cast album for a long time. It's been a dream to be able to join the party! Specifically in this role. This tale is one that truly must be told again and again."

Hadestown features music, lyrics and a book by Anais Mitchell. The musical is a reimagining of the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice.

Fisher previously starred in Broadway productions of Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The singer and actor is also known for playing Seacat in the Teen Beach movies, Bart Allen, aka Impulse, on The Flash and John Ambrose McClaren in the To All the Boys films.