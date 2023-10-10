The Spiderwick Chronicles "follows the coming-of-age story of the Grace family, as they move from New York to Michigan and into their family's ancestral home. Upon arrival, the family not only uncovers mysteries hidden inside their great grandfather's Spiderwick Estate, but also discovers a secret, fantastical world around them," according to an official synopsis.
Aron Eli Coleite executive produces and serves as showrunner alongside Kat Coiro, who also directed the first two episodes of the series.
"It is an honor to bring The Spiderwick Chronicles, a spectacular adventure-filled story led by the incredible Christian Slater and Joy Bryant, exclusively to The Roku Channel," Roku Media head of originals Brian Tannenbaum said in a statement. "We cannot wait to introduce this exquisitely crafted series, imagined by a world-class creative team, to millions of streamers."
Roku's other originals include Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, The Great American Baking Show, Die Hart 2: Die Harter and Morimoto's Sushi Master.
