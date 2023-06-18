Thor alum Chris Hemsowth has confirmed he is set to star in a third Extraction movie for Netflix.

Hemsworth and franchise director Sam Hargrave made the announcement at Saturday's Tudum Fan Event for Netflix.

It sees Hemsworth reprise his role as black ops mercenary Tyler Rake.

The first Extraction was based on Ande Parks' graphic novel Ciudad. It was released in 2020.

Extraction 2 premiered on the streaming service Friday.

The cast also includes Tinatin Dalakishvili, Olga Kurylenko, Adam Bessa and Golshifteh Farahani.