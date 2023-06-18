Terminator and Beauty & the Beast icon Linda Hamilton is set to co-star in Stranger Things for the sci-fi drama's fifth and final season.

"I'm excited that I can announce that my old friend, a fantastic actress, a badass, is joining the Netflix family in one of my favorite shows," her Terminator co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger said at the Tudum: A Global Fan Event in Brazil Saturday.

Hamilton then appeared via video.

"I don't know how to be a fangirl and an actress at the same time," she said. "I'm going to work on that. Good to see you, Arnold, and everyone else, I'll see you in Hawkins.

The streaming service also confirmed it has renewed Schwarzenegger's action-comedy, Fubar, for a second season.