Ezra Miller's The Flash is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $55.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Elemental with $29.5 million, followed by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at No. 3 with $27.8 million, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts at No. 4 and The Little Mermaid $11.6 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Blackening at No. 6 with $6 million, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at No. 7 with $5 million, The Boogeyman at No. 8 with $3.8 million, Fast X at No. 9 with $2 million and Asteroid City at No. 10 with $790,000.