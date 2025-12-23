Disney released online Tuesday the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday.

The 90-second preview shows Chris Evans taking his Captain America uniform out of a trunk and smiling at a baby he is holding.

"Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday," reads a message that appears on the screen. "Dec. 18, 2026."

This will be the first Avengers ensemble movie since Endgame came out in 2019.

Marvel Cinematic Universe stars expected to reprise their roles for Doomsday are Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd and Florence Pugh.

Robert Downey Jr. , whose Tony Stark/Iron Man died in Endgame, will play the new character Dr. Doom.

Anthony Mackie recently played the title character in Captain America: Brave New World after Steve Rogers passed his shield on to Mackie's Sam Wilson/the Falcon so he could retire and lead a normal life.

Mackie is expected to return for Doomsday, but it is unclear who will wear the Captain America mantle this time around -- Sam or Steve.