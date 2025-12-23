Robert Downey Jr., whose Tony Stark/Iron Man died in Endgame, will play the new character Dr. Doom.
Anthony Mackie recently played the title character in Captain America: Brave New World after Steve Rogers passed his shield on to Mackie's Sam Wilson/the Falcon so he could retire and lead a normal life.
Mackie is expected to return for Doomsday, but it is unclear who will wear the Captain America mantle this time around -- Sam or Steve.
