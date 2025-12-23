The new year brings new games from the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI, to superhero epics like Wolverine. Here's UPI's list of the Top 5 video games that are set for release in 2026.

5. 'Saros' - PlayStation 5

Famed developer Housemarque is back with their second PlayStation 5 exclusive title, Saros. Housemarque is returning to the rougelike action genre here, following the critically-acclaimed Returnal.

At first glance, Saros looks like a sequel to Returnal with similar gameplay elements and its eerie sci-fi setting. What sets Saros apart is Housemarque stating that the game will be just a little bit easier as players will be granted permanent upgrades after each run through the deadly and desert-like planet of Carcosa.

Unlike Returnal, every death in Saros will be valuable to players as you upgrade your loadout and suit parts to come back stronger each time. Anchoring the experience is actor Rahul Kohli (Midnight Mass, The Fall of the House of Usher) who portrays lead protagonist Arjun Devraj. Expect another psychological, mind-bending plot when Saros arrives for the PlayStation 5 on April 30.

4. 'Resident Evil Requiem' - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch 2, Steam

The ninth mainline entry in Capcom's flagship horror series, Resident Evil Requiem is bringing excitement to longtime fans with the grand return of protagonist Leon S. Kennedy. Leon is not alone, however, as Requiem also features FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft.

The two leads will provide players with different gameplay experiences as Grace will take on more survival horror missions with Leon tackling action-focused parts of the game. The mix of styles pays homage to Resident Evil's long history as it releases its ninth mainline title, not counting the numerous spinoffs over the years.

As always, Resident Evil is sure to deliver plenty of frights and exciting moments when Requiem releases on February 27.

3. 'Control Resonant' - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, Steam

The sequel to Remedy Entertainment's 2019 breakout Control is here with Control Resonant, which this time follows Dylan Faden, the brother of the original game's Jesse Faden.

The change in protagonist brings a whole new gameplay system as Resonant switches from being a third-person shooter to an action-adventure RPG, complete with flashy combos that give off Devil May Cry vibes.

Players will navigate a visually impressive, distorted version of Manhattan that has been taken over by paranormal forces. Resonant may look very different from the original Control, but Remedy has promised it is indeed a sequel. Where is Jesse and what is going on with the Federal Bureau of Control will hopefully be answered when Resonant arrives in 2026.

2. 'Marvel's Wolverine' - PlayStation 5

Insomniac Games is giving Spider-Man and New York City a break with Wolverine, their next Marvel superhero epic that promises to be the definitive gaming experience for everyone's favorite mutant.

As seen in trailers, Wolverine will be a mature, bloody game for adults that takes players across the globe with levels based on Madripoor, Canada and Tokyo. Players will be able to slice and dice through enemies with plenty of blood splattering across the screen. It's basically a dream come true for fans of the iconic antihero. Adding to the fanfare is the inclusion of characters such as the villainous Omega Red and the shape-shifting Mystique.

Actor Liam McIntyre portrays Wolverine/Logan in the game as he goes on a journey to discover the secrets of his dark past. With Insomniac's success with Spider-Man, Wolverine is shaping up to be a can't miss game for players and comic books fans alike when it arrives in 2026.

1. 'Grand Theft Auto VI' - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S

Rockstar Games will - hopefully, fingers crossed - finally release the most anticipated game in perhaps history with Grand Theft Auto VI, which was recently delayed to November 19, 2026.

The gaming industry itself seems to believe in the date as no other titles have been announced around November, and other games like Wolverine have still not committed to a hard release date. If it does finally release in 2026, it will easily become the best-selling game of the year and perhaps set a record for people calling out of work sick.

Grand Theft Auto VI will follow couple Lucia and Jason as they embark on a life of crime together in the South Florida-inspired Vice City. Palm trees, crowded beaches and the antics of Florida Man await as the followup to 2013's Grand Theft Auto V finally arrives. Will it live up to the hype? What about Grand Theft Auto Online? All questions that Rockstar will answer if this behemoth of a game finally arrives in 2026.