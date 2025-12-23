World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio teamed up to take on The Vision on WWE Raw.

Punk and Mysterio competed together in a tag team match against The Vision's Bronson Reed and Austin Theory, who was revealed last week as the mysterious masked man who has been helping The Vision win matches.

Theory spoke with manager Paul Heyman as Raw opened stating that he wants to be a part of The Vision. Heyman then allowed Theory to prove himself in the main event.

Before the tag match began, Punk made his way to the ring where he confronted Gunther, the man who defeated John Cena in shocking fashion recently in Cena's final match.

Punk angrily stared down Gunther who laughed off the exchange before exiting the ring. Gunther then mocked Cena's signature "you can't see me" hand gesture before leaving.

The competitive tag team main event descended into chaos after Mysterio successfully laned the 619 on Theory. Reed then pulled Mysterio out of the ring before he could complete the three count.

Punk then dived out of the ring, sending Reed into the announcer's table. Punk and Reed continued to brawl as Theory recovered.

Theory, back inside the ring, was able to stop Mysterio from using the top turnbuckle and later nailed the legend with a Curb Stomp to earn the three count, making his audition for The Vision a success.

Theory then briefly brawled with Punk until Vision member Bron Breakker entered the ring. Breakker took Punk out with a thunderous Spear, leaving the World Heavyweight Champion knocked out as Raw went off the air

Punk will be defending his title against Breakker on the January 5 edition of Raw.