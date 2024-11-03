Kick-Ass and The Peripheral actress Chloe Grace Moretz came out as a gay woman this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I voted early and I voted for Kamala Harris. There is so much on the line this election. I believe the government has no right over my body as a woman, and that the decisions over my body should come ONLY from myself and my doctor," Moretz, 27, said in an Instagram post.

"Kamala Harris will protect that for us. I believe in the need for legal protections that protects the LGBTQ+ community as a gay woman," Moretz added.

"We need protections in this country and to have access to the care we need and deserve. SO... Are you voting early? Let's get a plan together to get to your polling place with your friends! Go to IWillVote.com to figure out the best plan for you."

People.com said Moretz has been dating model Kate Harrison since 2018.