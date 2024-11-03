Venom: The Last Dance is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $26.1 million in receipts Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $7.6 million, followed by Smile 2 at No. 3 with $6.8 million, Conclave at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Here at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are We Live in Time at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Terrifier 3 at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Singham Again at No. 9 with $2.19 million and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 10 with $2.1 million.