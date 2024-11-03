2024 Democrat U.S. presidential candidate Kamala Harris appeared on the last episode of Saturday Night Live before Election Day.

This weekend's edition of SNL featured a sketch of Maya Rudolph playing Harris and worrying about the popularity of her Republican opponent Donald Trump , played by James Austin Johnson.

Jim Gaffigan played her running mate Tim Walz, Andy Samberg played her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey played President Joe Biden.

It was after Rudolph's version of Harris turned off the television and ushered her supporters out of the room that she sat down at a mirror and saw the real Harris as her reflection.

"I'm just here to remind you that you've got this because you can do something your opponent cannot do -- you can open doors," the real Harris said, to which Rudolph replied with a laugh: "I see what you did there. Like to a garbage truck, right?"

"I don't really laugh like that, do I?" the real Harris wanted to know.

"A little bit," Rudolph replied. "Now, Kamala, tale my palmala. The American people want to stop the chaos."

"And end the dramala," the real Harris added.

They both chimed in together, "Keep calm and carry on-a-la."