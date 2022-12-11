Oscar-winning actress and singer Cher has announced on social media that her mother, entertainer Georgia Holt, has died at the age of 96.

"Mom is gone," the 76-year-old Cher tweeted Saturday.

Deadline.com confirmed Holt's death, but did not report the cause.

Variety said she was hospitalized with pneumonia earlier this year.

Holt appeared on the classic sitcoms, I Love Lucy and The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, as well as talk shows hosted by Mike Douglas and Merv Griffin.

She recorded her debut album, Honky Tonk Woman, in the 1980s, but it wasn't released until 2013.

Holt was married and divorced six times. She is survived by daughters Cher and Georganne LaPiere.